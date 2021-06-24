Microsoft announces native Teams integration in Windows 11

Microsoft today revealed Windows 11, the next major version of Windows 11. Windows 11 comes with several new features like all-new Start menu, redesigned Task bar, improved window management and more. Microsoft also announced that Microsoft Teams is now natively integrated into Windows 11.

With native Teams integration, you can now chat, call, video, and even text message anyone on any device right from your desktop. As you can see from the image above, you can access this new feature by clicking the new Meet icon pinned in the redesigned Task bar.

Source: Microsoft