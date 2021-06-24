Microsoft announces revamped Microsoft Store experience in Windows 11

by Pradeep

 

With the upcoming Windows 11, Microsoft today announced a revamped Microsoft Store experience.

  • Microsoft Store now has a new UI which is fast and easy to use.
  • Windows developers can publish any kind of app, regardless of app framework and packaging technology – such as Win32, .NET, UWP, Xamarin, Electron, React Native, Java and even Progressive Web Apps.
  • Microsoft Store now supports apps which use their own commerce engine. Adobe is bringing their full Creative Suite to Microsoft Store.
  • Android apps support via Amazon App Store section. You can read more about it here.

  • With the new pop-up store, you can easily install apps from the browser; when you click a Microsoft Store download badge on a web page, the Microsoft Store will pop up to manage the install – without pulling you away from what you were doing.

Source: Microsoft

