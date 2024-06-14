Microsoft releases Windows 11 Preview Build 22635.3785 with Start menu improvements and more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has announced a new Windows 11 build for beta channel insiders. The new build, version 22635.3785 (KB5039319) introduces several new features and improvements, as well as bug fixes and known issues. The biggest change in this build is the ability to share content to an Android device from the Windows Share window. This feature requires you to pair your Android device to your Windows PC using the Link to Windows app on Android and Phone Link on your PC.

When right-clicking on apps pinned to the Start menu, jump lists will be shown for apps that have them such as PowerPoint. Microsoft is also trying new adjustments to the Windows Spotlight experience on the desktop.

Microsoft is also releasing Snipping Tool (version 11.2405.31.0 and newer) update to Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. This update brings automatic save for screen recordings feature which will save the recordings automatically to the Screen Recordings folder (inside Videos folder). You can also turn off this feature in Snipping Tool settings.

Finally, you can now make quick and easy purchases in Store using Microsoft Wallet.

This Insider build also comes with the following bug fixes:

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on*

[Taskbar & System Tray]

Fixed an issue causing the taskbar to not appear for a small number of Insiders in the last couple flights.

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue causing screen readers to not announce when you were opening or navigating items in the breadcrumb flyouts of the open or save dialog.

Fixed an issue causing screen readers to not announce anything when opening or navigating items in the column header flyout in File Explorer.

[Start menu]

Fixed the issue from the last flight where if you clicked your profile icon on the Start menu and chose “Change account settings”, it would not open account settings

Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel

[Other]

This update addresses an issue that might stop your system from resuming from hibernate. This occurs after you turn on BitLocker.

This update addresses an issue that affects exe . It leaks memory. This occurs during a Local Security Authority (Domain Policy) Remote Protocol (LSARPC) call.

. It leaks memory. This occurs during a Local Security Authority (Domain Policy) Remote Protocol (LSARPC) call. This update addresses an issue that affects exe. It stops responding. This occurs after you install the April 2024 security updates on Windows servers.

Known issues

[General]

We are investigating an issue where Internet Information Services (IIS) and Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) may not work after installing this update.

We’re investigating an issue where Settings is crashing when trying to look at Wi-Fi properties.

[Start menu]

The “Most used” section at the top of the Start menu All apps list is showing even though the setting for it under Settings > Personalization > Start and “Show most used apps” is toggled off.

[Settings]

Attempting to install an optional feature via Settings > System > Option features may crash Settings. Should you need to install an optional feature, please do so before taking the update to Build 22635.3720.

[Widgets]

Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who have the new position for the Widgets entry-point on left-aligned taskbars may see the following known issues: