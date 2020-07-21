Earlier today Microsoft published a blog post detailing the new features of Microsoft Edge web browser that’s coming to the users soon. The blog post focused on Edge features but it gave us a quick peek at Microsoft’s Modern File Explorer.

We have seen plenty of leaks and rumours surrounding the redesigned File Explorer that has been long overdue. While those leaks came from third-party sources, this time around, Microsoft itself published an image that shows the Modern File Explorer. The screenshot doesn’t reveal much apart from the implementation of Microsoft’s fluent design. It, however, suggests that Microsoft is working on updating the File Explorer design and we might see the new one in the near future.

Unfortunately, there’s not much to information around it at the moment. This image does look a bit different from previous leaks suggesting that the screenshot could have been taken from a Windows 10 PC while the old leaks were geared towards the File Explorer for Windows 10X.