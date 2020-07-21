Microsoft announces new features coming to Microsoft Edge browser

At Inspire 2020 partner conference, Microsoft today made several announcements related to Microsoft Edge browser. Some new features are coming to Microsoft Edge browser including automatic profile switching, Collections feature on mobile devices, ability to add a note to an item in a collection, Translate support in Immersive Reader and more. Read about them in detail below.

Easily switch between work and life—Here’s a work from home situation you’re probably familiar with. You’ve kept your browsing separate with both a work and personal profile, but when you’re using your personal profile a coworker pings you with a work link. You try to open it, but instead of using your work profile, the link tries to open in your personal profile (where your work credentials are not saved). With Automatic Profile Switching, Microsoft Edge opens the link in the correct profile saving you the time and hassle of re-entering credentials. If you try to access a work link while browsing in your personal profile—or vice versa—Microsoft Edge will prompt you to switch profiles before opening it. Links that need work credentials open in your work profile, and links that need personal credentials open in your personal profile—it’s that simple and is available now. To enable, go into “Multiple profile preferences” in your Profile settings.

Organize your ideas with Collections now on mobile—Collections allows you to easily collect and organize content from across the web. Now you can access, add and organize Collections on your mobile device—pull up a recipe you saved while cooking or access an internal work site you saved on the go. Download the iOS or Android Microsoft Edge mobile app to get started.

Do more with notes in Collections—You can now add a note to an item in a collection. Notes stay attached to an item even if you drag and drop to rearrange your collection. To try this new feature, right-click on an item already in Collections and select “Add note.” You can now also change the background color of notes to organize them and find them faster. Try it now in the desktop version of Microsoft Edge.

Listen to PDF files and make edits easier—The web is for everyone, and for some, listening can be easier than reading. Read Aloud for PDF not only supports auditory learners, but also frees up users to listen to PDF content while carrying out other tasks. We’ve also improved PDF file editing. Users can now save edits back to the working PDF file instead of needing to save a new copy each time they make an edit. This feature is now generally available.

Translate full web pages into 54 languages—Microsoft Edge can now translate web page text into one of 54 languages with the press of a button. To get started, navigate to the reading preferences in Immersive Reader, select your language of choice, and see the words change instantly to your preferred language. Translate in Immersive Reader is now generally available.