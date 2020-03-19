We have seen earlier that Microsoft’s designers are working on a new Start Menu for Windows 10 (not Windows 10X) and now Panos Panay has posted a video celebrating 1 billion Windows 10 installations which appears to confirm that the changes and more are on the way.

The video shows a new and stylish File Explorer with a simplified UI.

It is notable for example for not having any address bar or menu bar, and the deep OneDrive integration is also clear. More surprisingly is that it also appears to support Google Drive.

The video also teases other improvements.

It also appears to show changes to the right-click menu, with the addition of a Go Back button.

The video also shows a new Start Menu.

That is notable for having much fewer live tiles, but it is otherwise not too dissimilar to what we have now.

It is not clear when these improvements will be coming to Windows 10, but given that they have not yet been seeded to Insiders it seems unlikely to be in 2020.

via WindowsLatest.