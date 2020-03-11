A couple of days ago, Microsoft announced the release of the updated Microsoft Emulator (v1.1.54.0) and the Windows 10X Emulator Image (10.0.19578) in Microsoft Store. The updated Emulator offers plenty of new features and that includes a modern UWP-based File Explorer.

While the modern File Explorer is meant for Windows 10X, you can install it on your regular Windows 10 PC. In order to be able to install Windows 10X’s File management app, all you have to do is follow a few simple steps.

How to install Windows 10X’s modern File Explorer on PC

Make sure you have the classic version of OneDrive installed; Make sure you are logged into your Microsoft account in the classic version of OneDrive; Open “Options” -> “Update and Security” -> “For Developers” and activate “Developer Mode”;

Download the file MicrosoftWindows.FileExplorer.Proto_120.5101.0.0_x64__cw5n1h2txyewy.zip ; Unzip the contents of the archive to any folder on the C drive, for example, C: \ FileExplorer (the file path should not contain Cyrillic); Right-click on the install.ps1 file and select “Run using PowerShell”; When the PowerShell window closes, you can find the new Explorer in the Start menu.

However, there are a few caveats. The above methods will work if you’re running 64-bit Windows 10 Version or later. You’ll also have to have the classic OneDrive application installed on your PC. It’ll also require you to stay logged in to your Microsoft account in the classic OneDrive application. You can download the classic OneDrive application app from this link.

If you’ve all boxes ticked, you can try the aforementioned steps. Also, let us know whether it worked or not in the comments below.

via Thecommunity