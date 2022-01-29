Last year, we reported Microsoft would add the ability to pin chat messages sometime in the future. It now looks like the company is almost ready to roll out the feature to the general public. According to Microsoft 365 roadmap page, the ability to pin chat messages will be available for Microsoft Teams users next month.

While the roadmap doesn’t go into details about the release date, the feature will be available for Teams Mac and PC clients at launch. The company may bring it to mobile clients sometime in the future, but we’re unaware of anything that indicates that the company is actively working on it at this moment.

For those who don’t know, the ability to pin chat messages gives you the option to pin a Teams chat message to provide the chat members with quick access to important content, thus helping your team stay in sync on what’s relevant in a timely manner.

The feature was supposed to release last year, but for some reason, Microsoft had to push the date to 2022. Hopefully, it won’t face further delays.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will introduce a bunch of new features to its collaboration tool next month, one of the noteworthy ones being the Fluent Designed-based emojis. Apart from that, the ability to hide your video, video filters are also going to be introduced to Microsoft Teams in the next couple of months.

If you're a Microsoft Teams user., do these features come in handy for you?