Microsoft Teams will get video filters in March 2022

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams Video Filters

Microsoft was supposed to release the video filters feature for Teams in the month of August. In October, Microsoft announced that the feature will be available in November.

Microsoft has now confirmed that this feature will be available in March 2022. Before joining a meeting, users can use these video filters to subtly adjust lighting levels and smooth out facial features to customize their appearance.

This feature will be available globally on Microsoft Teams desktop experience.

Source: Microsoft

