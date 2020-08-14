Good news: Microsoft Surface Duo will have an unlockable bootloader

Microsoft recently confirmed that Surface Duo will be supported with OS and security updates for three years. Today, Microsoft has confirmed that Surface Duo will have an unlockable bootloader. This unlocks various possibilities. With unlocked bootloader, enthusiasts will be able to easily root the device and even install a custom ROM.

Surface innovation comes to a mobile device. Impossibly thin and with two high-resolution touchscreens, Surface Duo features the best of Microsoft 365 and every Android app in the Google Play store. It’s a new way to get things done with a revolutionary 360° hinge, multiple modes and new dual-screen enhanced apps that let you view two apps at once or span one across both touchscreens, drag and drop between screens, make phone calls, and more.

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399. You can check out our previous coverage on Surface Duo below.

Full tech specs of Surface Duo device here.

Microsoft revealed some new info regarding Surface Duo device, you can read it here.

Microsoft commented about Surface Duo availability outside the US, you can read it here.

Microsoft invented new innovative technologies for Surface Duo, you can read about it here.

Source: XDA-Developers