Microsoft promises three years of Android updates for Surface Duo

Until recently, only Google Pixel devices came with the promise of OS updates for 3 years. Recently, Samsung for the first time promised to support their flagship handsets for up to 3 generations of Android from release, which effectively means Android OS updates for at least 3 years.

The new Surface Duo runs on Android 10 with Microsoft Surface Duo UI. Microsoft has now confirmed that Surface Duo will be supported with OS and security updates for three years. Since Android 11 is already around the corner, you can expect the update for Surface Duo before the end of this year.

Surface innovation comes to a mobile device. Impossibly thin and with two high-resolution touchscreens, Surface Duo features the best of Microsoft 365 and every Android app in the Google Play store. It’s a new way to get things done with a revolutionary 360° hinge, multiple modes and new dual-screen enhanced apps that let you view two apps at once or span one across both touchscreens, drag and drop between screens, make phone calls, and more.

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.

via: AndroidAuthority