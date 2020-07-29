Report: Surface Duo will be available for customers from the last week of August

We recently reported that Microsoft Surface Duo has achieved FCC and Bluetooth SIG certification. Today, Zac Bowden from Windows Central tweeted that Surface Duo production has started and Microsoft will begin shipping to customers in the week of August 24th. As the launch date is less than a month away, Microsoft may officially announce the launch date of Surface Duo device really soon.

On a related note, we recently reported about Microsoft’s plans to create and build innovative Android applications showcasing the Surface Duo’s dual-screen experience. In order to bring better 3rd party dual-screen apps to the Surface Duo device, Microsoft recently announced that it will be supporting Google’s own dual-screen developer API,

Surface Duo specs:

The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

via: ZacBowden