Finally, Microsoft has started rolling out the new Bing to some individuals who signed up for its waitlist. According to Microsoft, the intelligent search engine’s early preview is still limited to the desktop version, but it promises to “have it ready soon.”

Microsoft’s unveiling of its ChatGPT-powered Bing made quite a noise recently. Many welcomed it with pure eagerness, resulting in more than one million people joining the Bing waitlist within the first 48 hours it was made available. It also helped the Bing Search app and Edge to see great improvements in their app rankings in the US Apple App Store.

Now, some of the individuals who signed up for the waitlist reported receiving email confirmations, giving them access to the new Bing. Nonetheless, it is not yet clear how huge the release is, as no words from Microsoft can clarify it.

Here is the statement given by Microsoft to the users who have been granted access to the new Bing recently:

We’re excited to give you access to an early preview of the new Bing – your Al-powered copilot for the web. As you start using the product, we would love your feedback to make the new Bing even better – please use the feedback buttons to help us learn. We don’t have a mobile experience ready yet – – we are actively working on it and will have it ready soon. Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favorite app store to ensure you are ready for the best experience when mobile is ready. Thanks – we appreciate you, The Bing team

The waitlist is still available. And while you can choose to join it anytime, you need to do additional actions if you want to move up your name on the waitlist. According to Microsoft, this includes selecting the “Access new Bing faster” option, which would suggest you set Microsoft defaults on your PC and scan a QR code to install the Microsoft Bing App. However, it’s important to note that while the option promises to give you a chance to access the new Bing “faster,” there is no specification on when you will get it.