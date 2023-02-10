Microsoft says more than 1 million people joined waitlist in 48 hours to try the new Bing

Microsoft is currently asking users to join the waitlist to try the new Bing experience in the coming weeks. According to Microsoft’s Yusuf Mehdi, the software giant has witnessed massive enthusiasm among users to try what Bing with OpenAI’s AI technology can do.

Mehdi took to Twitter to announce that more than 1 million people registered themselves in 48 hours to be on the waitlist to try the new Bing. Those who join the waitlist will get an early preview of how the new AI-powered Bing works. Microsoft made no announcements on when exactly people will get to test it, but the early preview should be available to those on the waitlist in the coming few weeks.

It is not surprising to see that more than 1 million people are excited to try Microsoft’s revamped Bing search. Hours after Microsoft showed what the new Bing could do, the Bing app in the US Apple App Store saw a 10x increase in downloads. Microsoft Edge, which will also get the AI treatment, ranked number three in the utility app category.

If you have not joined the waitlist, you can still try the new AI-powered Bing, but do not expect to get all features to work. If you ask questions on your own, Bing will display conventional search results as before. You can use the chat feature, either. Currently, it supports limited queries that too are provided by Bing. When you are through the waitlist, all these limitations should go away and you will finally be able to try Bing with AI capabilities.

We're humbled and energized by the number of people who want to test-drive the new AI-powered Bing! In 48 hours, more than 1 million people have joined the waitlist for our preview. If you would like to join, go to https://t.co/4sjVvMSfJg! pic.twitter.com/9F690OWRDm — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) February 9, 2023

Although Microsoft did not mention anything about the AI model that powers the new Bing, it said being said that GPT-4 AI model is powering it. GPT-4 is more advanced than the existing AI model that powers ChatGPT. Hopefully, the Redmond tech giant will give us more clarification on that when it launches its new search experience in the coming weeks.

Have you tried the new AI-powered Bing yet? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section.