Microsoft starts rolling out new ChatGPT-powered Bing for everyone, but there is a catch

Microsoft made tons of announcements yesterday about ChatGPT integration into several services and products. One of the most exciting announcements was the new Bing with ChatGPT, but only a handful of people got lucky to use it. However, Microsoft has now started to roll out the ChatGPT-powered Bing to everyone.

If you want to try the new Bing experience, go to Bing.com, and you will see a brand new chatbot interface welcoming you. However, only a limited number of queries are now supported. You will see a preview of queries you can try on Bing.com. You can not ask counter-questions in the Chat feature, either. If you try with your own queries, you will see the traditional Bing search results as before.

You can sign up to be on the waitlist if you want full access to the new Bing search early. If you sign up with your Microsoft Account, Microsoft will unlock those AI benefits on a priority basis. Microsoft will also unlock them faster for those who set Microsoft defaults on their PCs and download the Bing app. Microsoft will send you an email when the company rolls out the whole Bing experience with ChatGPT features.

While Bing with ChatGPT is said to change search forever, Google is set to launch its ChatGPT rival AI solution called Bard today. More on what Google has to offer will be revealed at today’s event. Meanwhile, Bing with ChatGPT can now understand queries better, as a result of which it can display better results. The new Bing search page will also show a sidebar where you will get more comprehensive answers if you are looking for those. But the main highlight of the ChatGPT-powered Bing is its ability to generate content, including emails, essays, vacation itineraries complete with relevant links, LinkedIn posts, and more.

Have you tried the new Bing search yet? Let us know in the comments about your experience with it.

via The Verge