Microsoft has reverted its decision to double the price of their Xbox Live Gold online subscription.

Following heavy backlash from their announcement that Xbox Live Gold would be doubled in price to $120, Xbox will be reverting the cost of their online subscription back to its original price point.

Microsoft will also be following in the footsteps of Sony and Nintendo in their approach of free-to-play games. In the future, players won’t need an online subscription to play games such as Fortnite, Warzone, Halo Infinite multiplayer and more.

“We messed up today and you were right to let us know,” Microsoft announced. “Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.”

“We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months.”