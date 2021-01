Earlier today, we reported that the price of Xbox Live Gold was set to rise for subscribers of Microsoft’s online subscription service.¬†

Since that report, Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Live Gold subscription will see a price increase for, in some markets, the first time in 10 years.

The price of a single month of the service will be raised by a single dollar, the price of three months will rise by five dollars. New prices will be 1-month for $10.99, 3-months for $29.99, and 6-months for $59.99.

Microsoft explains that those who are already on an existing membership will not see any additional cost, but when a membership is renewed it will renew at the current price.

The company advises subscribers to try a free conversion of their Xbox Live Gold membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a service that bundles online play with their video game subscription service. Any remaining Xbox Live Gold will be converted to the same period of Game Pass Ultimate.