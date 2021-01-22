Earlier today, we reported that the price of Xbox Live Gold was set to rise for subscribers of Microsoft’s online subscription service.

Since that report, Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Live Gold subscription will see a price increase for, in some markets, the first time in 10 years.

The price of a single month of the service will be raised by a single dollar, the price of three months will rise by five dollars. New prices will be 1-month for $10.99, 3-months for $29.99, and 6-months for $59.99.

Microsoft explains that those who are already on an existing membership will not see any additional cost, but when a membership is renewed it will renew at the current price.

The company advises subscribers to try a free conversion of their Xbox Live Gold membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a service that bundles online play with their video game subscription service. Any remaining Xbox Live Gold will be converted to the same period of Game Pass Ultimate.