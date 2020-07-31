Halo Infinite free-to-play rumours have been slowly circulating the internet for the past few months, but those rumours appear true following a new listing by the Smyths Toy Store website.

The online toys and video games website prematurely released new information confirming the existence of Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer alongside a few more key details regarding the upcoming first-person shooter.

Smyths‘ listing explains that while the game’s campaign will be the most expensive single-player adventure in the series yet, the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer component will also be a huge upgrade for the series, especially on Xbox Series X.

The store listing claims that Halo Infinite multiplayer will run at a blazingly fast 120fps on Microsoft’s next-gen console, double the performance of the current-gen Xbox One and Xbox One X version.

Industry insider Klobrille also explained that the game’s multiplayer will feature a battle pass system with customisation options that are “completely new to Halo”. The remaster of Halo Reach for the Master Chief Collection also featured a battle pass; that version required no additional purchases which is what Infinite has promised so far.

Since everyone is covering this topic, I might just go ahead as well. – Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play

– Arena aims for 120fps on Xbox Series X

– Battle Pass system

– Customization options completely new to Halo Halo will be *huge*.https://t.co/5py6tOeids pic.twitter.com/i7HOnsLH1D — Klobrille (@klobrille) July 31, 2020

Halo Infinite’s single player reveal saw some mixed reactions last week – listen to ours here – but developer 343 has recently addressed these disappointments. With fans’ biggest complaints revolving around the underwhelming graphics, 343 has made it clear that fan concerns are not being ignored.