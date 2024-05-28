For the first time ever, a Call of Duty (Black Ops 6) debuts on Xbox Game Pass instead of solo release

In an official announcement today, Microsoft confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be included with Xbox Game Pass on its release date. This follows earlier reports of internal discussions at Microsoft regarding the strategy.

Xbox app has sent a notification earlier than expected this morning to some users. Official announcement expected in a few hours pic.twitter.com/6q5nDGv0JN — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 28, 2024

“We’re excited to confirm that Game Pass members will be able to jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day one with Game Pass,”

Says Megan Spurr, senior community lead of Xbox Game Pass.

The decision comes after Microsoft reportedly debated the potential impact on Call of Duty sales. Activision traditionally sells a high volume of Call of Duty titles (over 20 million copies on average), and some within Microsoft expressed concerns that Game Pass might affect those sales figures.

While a specific release date remains unannounced, Activision is reportedly targeting a late October launch for Black Ops 6. The game will be set during the 1990s Gulf War, as reported by The Verge.

Further details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are expected to be revealed during a dedicated stream following the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9th