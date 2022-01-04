A couple of months ago, we reported Microsoft will add reactions support to its Outlook iOS and Android clients in February. The company is still committed to releasing the feature on time, but what’s even more exciting is that those who use Outlook on the web won’t feel left out as the Redmond giant has promised to add more reactions to the web client.

On the Microsoft 365 roadmap page, Microsoft has confirmed that Outlook on the web will get more reactions besides the thumbs-up icon. In other words, you’ll also be able to react to emails with love, celebration, laughter, surprise, or sadness, and of course, you have the existing ability to react to an email with thumbs up. According to the roadmap page, this is feature is coming to Outlook on the web next month, February.

The roadmap page also says that it’ll be a targeted release, meaning that not everyone using Microsoft’s email client on the web will get to see the feature in action next month. The company may also first release the feature for Office Insiders before making it available for the general public.

Unfortunately, we currently don’t know exactly when the feature will be rolled out in February. It’s highly likely that Microsoft will make the reactions feature available to all its Outlook clients in one go. However, unlike the web client, Outlook for iOS and Android will get the feature via an app update.

Do you find the ability to react to emails without having to send incremental messages useful? Let’s know down in the comments.