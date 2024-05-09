IBM unveils "Copilot Runway" to help businesses harness Generative AI

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

IBM today introduced a service called IBM Copilot Runway which will help organizations seamlessly integrate advanced generative AI “copilots” into their operations. The new offering is designed to streamline the creation, customization and deployment of AI copilots, with a focus on increasing productivity and driving success across multiple business sectors.

IBM Copilot Runway leverages the expertise of IBM Consulting to provide clients with a team of experts well-versed in Microsoft Copilot technologies. They focus on creating custom Copilot solutions that are tailored to individual business needs, significantly reducing the time and effort typically required for implementation.

IBM will be focusing on below use cases for now:

The Procurement and Finance Contract Copilot which assists specialists in extracting valuable insights from contracts.

which assists specialists in extracting valuable insights from contracts. The Customer Service and Field Service Copilot which gives agents and technicians access to self-service options and a time-saving generative AI search.

which gives agents and technicians access to self-service options and a time-saving generative AI search. The Employee Experience Copilot which is designed to enhance employee engagement.

IBM Consulting is expanding its AI transformation services for clients by making Microsoft Copilot capabilities available globally. They have established centers such as the IBM-Microsoft Experience Zone in Bangalore, India, and plan to establish similar centers in Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Clients need the right partners and technology to scale AI responsibly across the enterprise,” said Dinis Couto, General Manager of Global Partner Solutions for Microsoft. “With IBM’s dedicated group of Microsoft Copilot experts, we’re confident we can help more clients unlock the full potential of generative AI for their businesses.”