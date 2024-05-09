Microsoft GroupMe gets Copilot, reactions and more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Today, GroupMe, a popular group messaging service today announced a major update. GroupMe app now gets Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant and new chat options to make organizing and talking within groups easier.

AI-Powered Productivity and Creativity

The integration of Copilot with GroupMe allows users to use AI capabilities inside their chat groups. People can utilize this artificial intelligence for creating study materials, organizing complex journeys, or crafting materials for promotion.

Enhanced Chat and Event Management

The new design of GroupMe’s conversation screen now has ways to show emotions, better previews for links, clear display of important messages at the top, and an updated system to make events. All these additions are meant to help with sharing information more effectively, making sure key messages stand out and making it easier to organize events in groups.

Expanded Video Calling Capabilities

With the AI and chat getting better, GroupMe has added video calling between two people, group video calls, and planning for video calls connected to events. Now the platform uses Microsoft Teams’ video features to give more ways of talking with each other.

Availability

The refreshed experience of GroupMe, with added AI and new functionalities, is becoming available on iOS, Android, web platforms as well as the novel Windows 11 application.