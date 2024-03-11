Microsoft Outlook gets new Evernote integration

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Evernote is now bringing out improved calendar features and previously premium functionalities, all for free. A new update is the integration with Outlook Calendar. This will allow Evernote Premium users to connect their calendars and seamlessly sync events. View your schedule, add notes to entries, and access details like date, time, location, and participants directly within Evernote.

“This would turn Evernote into a comprehensive, fully functional scheduling tool.”

As per Evernote, the calendar feature is now conveniently placed in the desktop sidebar, which makes it easier to access and manage users’ schedules.

Additionally, reminder support is expected to be integrated to provide a unified daily overview.

“This approach would simplify your planning and centralize all of your to-dos in one place for better task management.”

In a move to enhance the free tier, Evernote has made 14 previously premium features available to all users at no cost. This includes note history and restores, offline access, PDF annotation capabilities, and more.

Evernote promises even more powerful calendar functionalities in the future. Look out for the ability to directly create events for external calendars, potentially transforming Evernote into a comprehensive scheduling tool.

More here.