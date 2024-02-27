Microsoft Outlook to make hybrid meetings better with its new in-person attendance options 

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature in Outlook that improves the experience of scheduling and attending hybrid meetings. This update, launching in late March 2024, offers both organizers and attendees greater control and flexibility when managing their calendars.

The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped our work environments permanently. With hybrid models dominating the scene, this new Outlook update helps organizers clearly designate meetings meant for in-office attendance using the convenient ‘In-Person’ toggle.

Not only that, but you can also respond to meeting invites with your preferred attendance mode: “Yes, in-person,” “Yes, virtually,” or simply “Yes” without specifying your location. This transparency allows for better planning and resource allocation.

Or, if you’re a business organizer, you can easily track individual responses and attendance preferences within the dedicated tracking pane.

Microsoft Outlook has been bolstered with a series of valuable updates recently. These include the ability to set personal work hours and location preferences, alongside enhanced organization options for folders and streamlined email copying within Outlook for Windows and the web.

Microsoft’s popular email service gets Copilot AI, just like almost all other Microsoft 365 (Office) apps, as long as you’re subscribed to Copilot Pro. The slightly more expensive tier, Copilot for Microsoft 365, is designed for businesses and has all the Office apps, plus Teams.