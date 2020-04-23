Microsoft is probably the only major tech company that made multiple attempts in developing an Internet browser and failed each time, but the company had tried its best to convince users to use it. It’s doing the same thing again with the new version of Edge that is based on Google’s Chromium.

On opening Outlook.com on Google Chrome, Microsoft is displaying an ad telling users to download the new Chromium Edge. The ad appears at the top of the Outlook web page and also gives the Edge download link. According to the ad, Outlook.com and the new Edge works better together.

This is definitely not the first time that Microsoft had done such advertisements. The company recently placed an advertisement on the Windows 10 Start Menu suggesting Firefox users switch to the new version of Edge.

In a similar incident, Google issued a warning to Edge users saying that in order to securely use Chrome extensions, users should switch to Chrome. The company, however, removed the banner a few days later. In its defense, it said that Edge users were displayed the banner ad because of the fact that the new Microsoft Edge does not support Google’s Safe Browsing Feature that essentially protects users from malicious extensions.

Whatever the case may be, while many users find ads annoying, tech companies show no reluctance to inform about their products even if that requires placing ads.

via Windowslatest