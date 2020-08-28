Microsoft Outlook for Android has received an update today. Taking the app to Version 4.2033.1, the update brings a useful new feature and no bug fixes and performance improvements.

With the latest version of Microsoft Outlook installed on your Android smartphone, you’ll now be able to customize mail notification actions by navigating to Settings > Notifications > Custom actions. You’ll be given five custom actions, including Flag, Mark Read, Archive, Archive, Read & archive. You don’t want any of the five options, you can choose the option ‘None.’

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog