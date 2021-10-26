Report: Microsoft will release a low-cost Surface laptop targeting education market

Surface Laptop Go is the most affordable laptop from Microsoft. Today, Windows Central reported that Microsoft is working on another low-cost Surface laptop targeting education customers.

Rumored specs of this upcoming low-cost Surface Laptop:

11.6-inch HD display

Build: Plastic exterior

Processor: Intel Celeron N4120

RAM: Up to 8GB

Full-sized keyboard and trackpad

Ports: 1 USB-A, 1 USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a charging port.

Based on the above specs, we expect the pricing of this laptop to be around $349. Also, Microsoft is working on a new Windows 11 edition for this laptop. The new “Windows 11 SE” will be designed for low-cost devices in the education market.

Last month, Microsoft announced the new Microsoft 365 A1 for devices plan for education customers. Microsoft introduced this plan to provide more for students and educators relative to competitive offerings (Google for Education) at the same price. The Microsoft 365 A1 for devices license will cost just $38 per device for up to six years.

The upcoming low-cost Surface Laptop combined with the new Microsoft 365 A1 plan will allow Microsoft to effectively compete against Chromebooks in the education market.

Source: WindowsCentral