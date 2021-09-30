Microsoft takes on Google with the new affordable Microsoft 365 A1 plan for education customers

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams Content from Camera

Microsoft today announced the new Microsoft 365 A1 for devices plan for education customers. Microsoft is introducing this plan to provide more for students and educators relative to competitive offerings (Google for Education) at the same price. The Microsoft 365 A1 for devices license will cost just $38 per device for up to six years and it will include the following:

  • Full suite of Microsoft 365 apps—including Office and Microsoft Teams.
  • Cloud device management through Microsoft Intune for Education.
  • Minecraft: Education Edition.

This new Microsoft 365 A1 plan will be available starting November 1, 2021.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments