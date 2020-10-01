Microsoft announces new affordable Surface Laptop Go starting at just $549

Microsoft today announced Surface Laptop Go, the lightest and most affordable Surface Laptop. Surface Laptop Go is ultra-light at 2.45 lbs (1.1 kg) with a portable profile comprised of premium materials and it is available in three metal color options of Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum.

The 12.4-inch 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) PixelSense touchscreen offers decent visual experience. The large precision trackpad and a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel deliver an accurate and comfortable input experience.

Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel’s 10th generation i5 Quad Core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The base model comes with just 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC drive. Also, the 16GB RAM is limited for commercial SKUs. Microsoft promises up to 13 hours of battery life with support for Fast Charging on this new laptop.

Surface Laptop Go comes with a fingerprint reader integrated power button for Windows Hello authentication. Unfortunately, the Surface Laptop Go i5/4GB/64GB base model does not include Fingerprint Power Button.

When it comes to ports, this new Surface Laptop Go comes with an USB-C port, an USB-A port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port. You can enjoy great video calls with built-in Studio Mics, Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio and 720p HD camera.

Surface Laptop Go Tech Specs:

The new Surface Laptop Go starting at $549 is now available for pre-order today in select markets and will be available for purchase starting October 13th.

Surface Laptop Go Price List:

Consumer (with Windows 10 Home in S Mode)

i5/4/64 (10th Gen), $549.99 USD

i5/8/128 (10th Gen), $699.99 USD

i5/8/256 (10th Gen), $899.99 USD

EDU (Commercial) (with Windows 10 Pro)

i5/4/64 (10th Gen), $549.99 USD

i5/8/128 (10th Gen), $699.99 USD

i5/8/256 (10th Gen), $899.99 USD

i5/16/256 (10th Gen), $1,099.99 USD

Commercial (Windows 10 Pro)

i5/8/128 (10th Gen), $799.99 USD

i5/8/256 (10th Gen), $999.99 USD

i5/16/256 (10th Gen), $1,199.99 USD

Source: Microsoft