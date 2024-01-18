Microsoft Loop coming soon to Microsoft 365 education customers

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft Loop is a new collaborative service that combines flexible canvas with portable components that move freely and stay in sync across Microsoft 365 apps. After testing the service for couple of years, Microsoft announced the general availability of the service last year. Microsoft Loop is now available on Windows, iOS, Android and the web.

Unfortunately, Microsoft limited the availability for Loop based on Microsoft 365 licenses. Users with work accounts (Microsoft Entra accounts) need one of the following Microsoft 365 plans:

Microsoft 365 Business Standard

Microsoft 365 Business Premium

Microsoft 365 E3

Microsoft 365 E5

Education customers generally will have Microsoft 365 A3 and A5 plans. So, education customers were not able to access Microsoft Loop service till date. Based on the feedback, Microsoft today announced that it will expand the availability of Loop to education customers in March this year.

Loop will be made available in Microsoft 365 A3 and A5 plans, including Student Use Benefit users in early March. Office 365 A1 customers can create Loop workspaces and pages until June 30th, 2024. After this date, they will still have access to these existing workspaces and pages, however will need Microsoft 365 A3 or Microsoft A5 license to create new ones.