Microsoft is reportedly interested in picking up a large number of studios owned by WB Games.

With news that AT&T is deciding to sell of its impressive collection of game studios – including NetherRealm Studios, Avalanche Software and more – new details have emerged that spot Microsoft as being interested in acquiring the suite of veteran studios.

In a report by The Information, there are claims that Microsoft is looking to acquire WB Games list of awesome studios alongside some of their IPs.

If Microsoft acquires the studios, they would not gain exclusive access to upcoming AAA projects such as the in-development Harry Potter game or Batman projects, but they would pick up the developers behind them.

Here is a list of WB Games Studios that Microsoft would acquire:

Avalanche Software

Monolith Productions

NetherRealm Studios

Rocksteady Studios

TT Games and its five subsidiaries

WB Games Boston; Montréal; New York; San Diego; San Francisco

Microsoft has been keen to pick up more and more development studios to bolster its first-party games lineup for the Xbox One and Xbox Series family of consoles. With studios like Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment and more being picked up, Microsoft is trying to build an indefensible wall of exclusive studios.