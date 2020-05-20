Microsoft’s first-party RPG developer inXile Entertainment has revealed that their next-gen exclusive RPG for Xbox Series X will be powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Responding to a fan’s query on Twitter asking about the possibility of the company’s “solo AAA RPG for the Xbox Series X” utilizing the next-generation game engine from Epic Games, inXile responded that, well, they are!

“We’re excited to share more, although it’ll be a while,” the developer responded on Twitter. “Focusing on finishing Wasteland 3 and getting it into people’s hands on Aug. 28. We will indeed be using Unreal Engine 5 for our next project.”

“We’ve had quite a few questions about our next gen RPG and can confirm it will use Unreal Engine 5,” studio head Brian Fargo also tweeted.

InXile is currently working on the third entry in the Wasteland series which recently suffered from a minor delay. Wasteland 3 will be releasing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as the studio’s last multiplatform title before Microsoft exclusivity, much like Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds.

Epic Games’ next-generation game engine, Unreal Engine 5, was originally unveiled last week during the Summer Games Fest. While the demo was shown running natively on PlayStation 5 hardware, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has declared that the demo would be awesome on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5Tim Sweeney has declared that the demo would be awesome on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.