Microsoft launches yet another single Windows 11 build for both Dev & Canary channel insiders

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26100 is now out for both channels

It’s that time of the month again for both Dev and Canary channel insiders. Microsoft has just launched the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26100 for both channels, yet another single build for both channels.

This time, Build 26100 includes changes and improvements, such as fixes for known issues and adjustments to the user interface like the removal of the Windows 11 insider watermark, like last week.

It also addresses some specific issues related to Copilot in Windows that may occur when installing this build. It includes improvements to its behavior as a normal application window, though issues persist with voice access reliability and Windows Ink functionality.

Additionally, when Copilot is docked and resized to a large width, it may not always fill the panel’s width, but resizing generally resolves this.

Microsoft also reminded during the time when both Canary and Dev channel insiders get the same build, they can switch freely until the Canary channel moves to higher build numbers. So if you want to switch, this is the best time.

Last week, besides removing the watermark before releasing Windows 11 version 24H2 later this year, Microsoft also brought a better Widgets board with a navigation bar and changed the Server Message Block (SMB) protocol.

Check out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26100 on Microsoft’s site.