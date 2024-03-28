Microsoft to remove WordPad in upcoming Windows 11 24H2 update

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has announced the removal of WordPad, the basic text editor application, in the forthcoming Windows 11 version 24H2 update, aka this year’s annual feature update and Windows Server 2025. This change is expected to occur sometime later in 2024.

[Update – March 2024]: WordPad will be removed from all editions of Windows starting in Windows 11, version 24H2, and Windows Server 2025. If you’re a developer and need information about the affected binaries, see Resources for deprecated features.

For editing plain text files (.txt), Microsoft recommends using the built-in Notepad application. On the other hand, for editing rich text documents (.rtf), Microsoft suggests using the paid Microsoft Word application. A free web version of Microsoft Word is also available, but it requires a Microsoft account and internet access.

Here are some alternative solutions: Users who require continued access to WordPad can delay updating to Windows 11 version 24H2. Existing versions (23H2 and earlier) will continue to include WordPad, with support lasting until November 2025. Technically inclined users can transfer the WordPad application files (wordpad.exe and wordpadfilter.dll) to another location on their device. This may allow continued use of WordPad after its official removal. Free and open-source software options.



WordPad will remain available on Windows 10 devices until the operating system reaches its end of support in October 2025.

