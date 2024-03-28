Microsoft is removing build watermarks for Windows 11 insiders

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26090 is now out for both Dev and Canary channels.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of the week again for the Windows 11 insider community. Microsoft has just recently launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26090 for both Dev and Canary channels, one build for both.

Microsoft is thinking about getting rid of those little watermarks you see in the right corner of your screen when you install an early version of Windows 11. They say it’s just part of their usual process before releasing Windows 11 version 24H2 to everyone later this year.

The 24H2 will be a bittersweet update, to say at least. Because, not only it’ll be the biggest, annual feature update in the second half of the year that’ll ship first to Windows on ARM devices, but WordPad will be removed from the operating system after almost 30 years of service, starting that build.

Besides, Microsoft is also bringing a better Widgets board with a new navigation bar within this build. Also, changes to the Server Message Block (SMB) protocol allow for disabling SMB over QUIC clients and enabling auditing for SMB signing and encryption, among other obvious performance updates.

Check out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26090 for both Dev and Canary channels on Microsoft’s website here.