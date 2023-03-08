Microsoft keeps its promise by increasing Bing Chat sessions to 10

To make the Bing Chatbot more usable, Microsoft recently increased its daily chat limit from 100 to 120. Now the software giant has also announced that the new AI Bing Chat can handle 10 chat sessions per day, a slight increase from the previous eight chat sessions per day limit.

According to Mikhail Parakhin, head of advertising and web services at Microsoft, a couple of days ago, the software giant switched to six chats per session from eight, which he described as “regression.” He also promised that the service would return to normal to support 120 chats and eight chat sessions daily. Microsoft did more than keep its promise by increasing the chat session limit to 10.

Bing Chat moving today to 10 chats per session / 120 total per day. Engineering making steady progress with quality of experience giving us confidence to expand the testing. Let us know how it's working for you! — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) March 8, 2023

In the coming days, the Bing Chatbot will be much more feature rich than it is today, as Microsoft is rumored to be working on many new features for the ChatGPT-powered Bing. One of the features the company is working on is the “Celebrity” mode, in which the bot will impersonate celebrities of your choice and answer all your queries.

Microsoft’s AI Bing is still available as a preview and is limited to users that joined the waitlist. If you have not joined, you can register with your Microsoft account to try the new ChatGPT-powered Bing. To get through the waitlist faster, you need to install the Bing app on your mobile phone too.

Besides Bing Search, you can access the Bing Chatbot in different Microsoft services, including Skype for mobile and desktop, and Edge mobile apps. The software giant will also integrate OpenAI’s AI technologies into its other apps and services in the near future.

Microsoft is slated to hold an online AI event on March 16 to show how AI can transfer the future of work. Microsoft will give us more information about its AI ambition at the event.