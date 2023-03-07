Microsoft to hold an online AI event on March 16 to discuss “The Future of Work With AI”

Microsoft is riding high after the successful launch of the new AI Bing with a chat feature. However, the ChatGPT-powered Bing could be just the beginning of more exciting AI announcements from the Redmond software giant. Microsoft has officially confirmed that it will hold an online event to discuss how AI can transform the future of work.

According to Microsoft’s official LinkedIn post, the upcoming event is called “The Future of Work: Reinventing Productivity with AI” and will take place on March 16, 2023, at 8 AM PT. “Join us for a special event with Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro to learn how AI will power a whole new way of working for every person and organization. The live stream starts at 8 AM Pacific Time on March 16,” the event description reads.

The LinkedIn page does not give details about whether Microsoft will announce anything new at the event. But it will surely demonstrate some of the advanced AI features coming to its apps and services. We also expect Microsoft to show us a demo of new AI features that it might launch in the distant future. Whatever they are, the event will be all about “Reinventing Productivity.”

Microsoft has already introduced new AI features to GitHub to help developers code faster. A couple of months ago, the software giant also introduced the general availability of Azure OpenAI services, assisting businesses to access advanced AI tools like GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL•E 2. Microsoft also has plans to infuse advanced AI technologies into its Office productivity apps. In a recent development, Microsoft introduced OpenAI CoPilots for Dynamics apps and Enterprise.

If you are a business using Microsoft’s business-focused applications, have the new advanced AI features helped you increase your productivity? Let us know in the comments section.