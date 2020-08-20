We reported a few weeks ago that it appeared that Microsoft was set to rebrand its Bing search engine by adding the Microsoft name and logo to the service.

At the time this was merely adding a small Microsoft logo to the search results, but Microsoft is currently A/B testing a much more prominent branding scheme.

Noticed by ALumia, this is what it looks like.

We reported recently that the Microsoft Brand has overtaken that of Google, and it seems Microsoft is hoping some of that will rub off on the success of their flagging search engine.

What do our readers think of this new look? I personally prefer the second. Let us know your preference below.