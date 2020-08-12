With the cost of switching to another search engine being very low, Google’s most valuable asset has always been it brand, and year after year this has been recognized by analyst BrandZ, who has rated Google’s brand value above that of Microsoft.

2020 has however been a year of crisis and calamity, and it seems Microsoft’s steady corporate culture has been the just the calming influence people has been asking for, which has of course also been reflected in the meteoric rise in Microsoft’s share price even in the face of a falling market.

This has resulted in Microsoft overtaking Google for the first time in a long time, taking 3rd place in BrandZ’s list of the 100 most valuable global brands. When it comes to technology brands only, Microsoft takes second place behind Apple.

On Microsoft BrandZ writes:

“Corporate cultural change, open systems, and the growth of its cloud business helped generate a 30 percent increase in value for Microsoft that pushed the brand up one slot in the ranking to No. 3, just after Apple, swapping places with Google, which was impacted by declining ad revenue related to Covid-19.”

With 30% growth in brand value, vs Apple, only growing 14%, Apple’s position may be in sight, though Amazon appears completely unassailable in the first place.

Read the full report here.

via the Windows Club.