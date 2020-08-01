Microsoft appears to be set to rebrand its Bing search engine by adding the Microsoft name and logo to the service.

Currently, most people see the stylized B when they do a search. However, some users are seeing a new logo which can be seen below. ALumia demonstrated the new change in video:

After years of slow growth, Microsoft’s Bing earnings saw a precipitous 18% drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the change may be Microsoft’s attempt at addressing the fall in income by unifying the service with the very successful Microsoft brand.

