After five successful world updates which have seen Microsoft Flight Simulator steadily improving to look even better than it did before, the latest World Update 6 has been pushed back to ensure quality.

“In order to ensure that World Update 6 reaches a very high level of quality, we have decided to move back the release date to September 7th,” Asobo Studio announced via a development update.

“We are very excited about this update as it features many enhancements to the region,” the Asobo team went on to explain in the development update post, revealing that World Update 6, which focuses on Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, includes “new aerials and elevation maps, new photogrammetry cities, 4 hand-crafted airports, nearly 100 POIs and new discovery flights, landing challenges, and bush trips.”

Originally scheduled for release on August 24th, this delay is only two weeks thankfully, so we’re not left waiting for more Microsoft Flight Simulator content for long. In the meantime, Asobo did at least give us the highlights from World Update 6’s release notes.

On top of being able to read through the preliminary release notes, there is, of course, still a lot of content in Microsoft Flight Simulator to enjoy, with five prior world updates, and not to mention the whole world to explore.

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s World Update 6 is now due to launch on September 7th, for both PC and Xbox Series X|S.