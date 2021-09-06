Previously planned to release on November 19th 2021, Asobo Studio and Paramount Pictures have delayed the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun Expansion.

“Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022,” Asobo Studio explained, meaning the release date of the expansion has similarly been pushed back into next year.

As we’ve seen numerous times throughout this year, this delay is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but not in the way that you might expect. Unlike many production delays, all the content for both the Microsoft Flight Simulator expansion as well as the Top Gun: Maverick movie is likely already completely finished, with Paramount Pictures just waiting for the best time to release the film.

With the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, cinema attendance is still expected to be below capacity, and with Top Gun: Maverick reportedly costing over $150 million to produce Paramount Pictures definitely doesn’t want empty theatres if they can help it.

As a result, we’re having to wait a little while longer for Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun expansion, which will introduce an F-18 fighter jet to the game, which will be free to all players.

The Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator will now launch on May 27th 2022 on Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.