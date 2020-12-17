Microsoft Flight Simulator has flown past series records as the fastest growing entry in the iconic sim series.

Since its release earlier this year, Asobo Studios‘ Microsoft Flight Simulator has already raked in over 2 million virtual pilots on PC. In the series’ massive 38-year history, this newest entry is by far the fastest growing.

For some statistics, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann released the following facts:

Players have collectively visited 72% of Earth

There have been over 50,000,000 flights

Players have flown over 3,500,000,000 miles, around 19 round trips from Earth to The Sun.

7000 players have visited Microsoft’s Redmond Office

Fans have watched over 9,700,000 hours of gameplay on Twitch alone

“It’s been humbling to see the positive reactions to Microsoft Flight Simulator and we feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have such a highly engaged community that continually helps us improve the simulation with their ongoing and insightful feedback,” Jorg Neumann wrote.

“We are also so energized by the community of creators who have already embraced our SDK and developed over 500 airports, aircraft, and other add-ons in the short few months since launch. The quality of work, knowledge and passion on display from creators is an inspiration to our team every day.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator is still in active post-launch development with new features, such as virtual reality support, coming to the game in the very near future.

Alongside its win for Best Simulation/Strategy game at 2020’s The Game Awards, it was revealed that the game’s console port would finally see release on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in Summer 2021.

Unfortunately, alongside this announcement, no Xbox One/Xbox One X version of the game was revealed, leading us to believe that the once advertised conversion of Asobo Studios’ work has been scrapped in favour of a next-gen only release on Xbox consoles.

For more Microsoft Flight Simulator, check out our review of the game right here.