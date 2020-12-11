Microsoft has finally shown off real-time Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox Series X gameplay, months after its PC release.

While the game was initially revealed was a cross platform title across Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, the game was only released on the latter platform with console players left to wait.

Finally, during Geoff Keighley’s annual The Game Awards celebrations, Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox Series X footage was shown off for the first time running in real-time at 4K on the next-gen console.

Check out the gameplay trailer below:

“Today, we’re excited to share that Microsoft Flight Simulator will come to life on the Xbox Series X|S this summer,” said Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator. “Simmers on Xbox Series X|S can expect the same level of depth as the PC version, allowing you to experience the most authentic and realistic flight simulator we have ever created.”

“When launching Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC earlier this year, we said that this was only the beginning of our journey to make the best simulation possible. As we continue adding to the sim with free World Updates, themed DLC bundles, and other improvements, Xbox Series X|S simmers can expect these updates to arrive on console as well. We’re also working with several third-party partners to bring additional peripherals to Xbox Series X|S that will make your console simming experience even more immersive.”

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players will still have to wait a bit longer for the Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S port. The console conversion of the game isn’t set to release until Summer 2021.

Unfortunately for players on Xbox One and Xbox One X, Microsoft hasn’t discussed when those less powerful machines will be getting their version of the game. While not confirmed, they could be canned.

Are you looking forward to playing the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox Series X | S port? Tell us in the comments below.