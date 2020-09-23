The Game Awards 2020 streams at 4K on December 10th

Geoff Keighley is threatening to entertain us with The Game Awards 2020 this December.

Revealed through a video on the official Game Awards Twitter account, the annual award show will return as an exclusively digital livestream that will air across 45 seperate video platforms worldwide at 4K.

The show is planned to air from three different locations – Los Angeles, Tokyo and London – with a digital audience. All three cities will be digitally connected – because Geoff Keighley likes Death Stranding – for awards, musical presentations and, of course, World Premiere reveals.

?? SAVE THE DATE ?? THE GAME AWARDS

Thursday, December 10 LIVE FROM

? Los Angeles

? London

? Tokyo A Multiworld Of Wonder Awaits… #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/mORkXshPUd — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) September 23, 2020

The Game Awards 2020 will feature a new award this year: Innovation in Accessibly. This award will be used to highlight software and hardware that is allowing those who can’t normally play video games to experience the medium.

