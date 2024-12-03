Microsoft explains why Recall in Windows 11 fails to save those periodic snapshots

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has recently opened the beta preview of Recall in Windows 11 for Windows Insiders in the Dev channel. But, some users reported that the AI-powered feature fails to save the snapshots, its staple capability that makes Recall work as how it is advertised.

The Redmond tech giant has now updated the blog post announcement that the issue stemmed from the KB5046740 non-security update on Windows 11’s 24H2, which arrived back on November 21. As noted, Microsoft recommends not to install the non-security update before joining the Dev Channel until Microsoft ships a fix in future updates.

Recall in Windows 11 is soon coming to Copilot+ PCs after this period of beta testing among Windows Insiders. Launching initially for Snapdragon X-powered PCs, users with an Intel or AMD-powered AI desktop may expect the feature to launch soon.

The feature itself lets you search for anything you’ve done on your desktop by periodically taking snapshots. And then, once they’re taken, you can look for your queries (thanks to LLM) in a scrollable chronological timeline. You can also uninstall Recall should you want that, and Microsoft also automatically removes Recall by default for enterprise customers.

Its premise sounds so good on paper, even some third-party developers have even tried to make a carbon copy of it. But, given Microsoft’s not-so-good track record in privacy, data collection & advertising, Recall’s reception has been nothing but a PR disaster.

Microsoft has also repeatedly delayed the feature’s release on Windows Insiders, which means that Recall’s general availability will also be pushed back.