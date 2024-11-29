Hunting for Snapdragon X Copilot+ PCs this Black Friday & Cyber Monday? Here's what to know

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

What do you need to do to make sure you get the right Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PC on the right budget?

It’s a common secret that online and offline retailers often bump prices before the Black Friday or Cyber Monday period comes and return them to the original price to give an illusion of a discount. For that, Microsoft Edge has a price tracker that you can try as well as other in-browser features to help you save money.

But some retailers would even be a little misleading, like slapping the Copilot logos everywhere even though the device advertised is not a Copilot+ PC-certified hardware.

So, to make sure you get the right device, make sure that these models’ specification explicitly mentions processors like Snapdragon X Plus or Elite, or AMD and Intel’s AI chips. It also needs to come with at least 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and built-in security features like TPM 2.0—a staple capability for the AI device.

Personally though, we would prefer the Snapdragon options as Microsoft launches its Copilot+ PCs-only feature, like Recall and Super Resolution, to these laptops/desktops first before AMD and Intel ones.

Microsoft has also been running Black Friday Cyber Monday promotion deals for Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11. Both Copilot+ PCs, you can now get up to 7.5% off when purchasing these devices on the Microsoft Store until December 3. As for Surface Laptop 7, you can also get 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12.

And while it may not look like a big deal of discounts, there are still a lot of affordable Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs in the market, especially with the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus. Acer Swift Go 14 AI now goes with a budget-friendly option with this SoC, as well as the Asus Vivobook S15, to name a few.