Microsoft Edge users may soon be able to use different search engines on separate tabs

Microsoft is reportedly working to bring a new feature that lets you use different search engines on separate tabs on Microsoft Edge, a move that’s likely tied to recent Digital Market Act (DMA) demands to keep competition healthy between search engine providers.

Microsoft Edge Canary users, part of the browser’s testing program, discovered a new feature offering more control over search engines. Thanks to a tweet by @Leopeva64, it’s revealed that Edge is experimenting with a “Show additional search box in the toolbar” option.

This box includes a “Manage search box” feature upon clicking, allowing users to customize their search engine preferences.

Here’s what the feature looks like:

The insider claims this feature is gradually being released to a limited group of users. Since the search engines page is currently unavailable, this suggests Microsoft might be making adjustments to that section.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) in Europe cracks down on tech giants like Microsoft, demanding a fairer and more competitive digital space. This small change from Microsoft is likely a step towards complying with that law. They’re among the “gatekeepers” identified by the DMA, joining ByteDance, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Meta under scrutiny.

Not too long ago, Edge’s numero uno competitor, Google Chrome, has somewhat implemented the same idea. They quietly updated Chrome Incognito disclaimer and simplified the way you change default search engine on Chrome to meet the DMA.