Google simplifies the way you change default search engine on Chrome to meet EU's DMA

Insiders have recently spotted a new UI change in its experimental channel and a flag to enable it. 

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Updated December 7th, 2023

Calendar icon Published December 7th, 2023

by Rafly Pratama
updated on Dec 7th, 2023 published on Dec 7th, 2023

Key notes

  • Google has simplified the way you set up your default search engine on Chrome.
  • The move is made to meet EU’s DMA law requirements.
  • It prompts users to choose their preferred default search engine upon installation. 

Google is taking another step in its attempt to meet the European Union’s new Digital Market Act (DMA) requirement. This time, the tech giant is simplifying the way you change default search engine on its popular browser, Chrome.

Insiders of the browser have recently spotted a new UI change in its experimental channel and a flag called #enable-search-engine-choice to enable it. 

It now has icons next to search engines, which replace the classic dropdown menu with radio buttons and automatically prompts users to choose their preferred default search engine upon installation. 

Take a look at the discovery below, as shared by @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter):

“The search engine choice screen will be displayed in the first run experience, profile creation flow and in a modal dialog on Desktop. This also enables the new UI for the search engine settings page on both Desktop and Android,” the flag’s description reads.

European authorities have designated Alphabet, Google’s parent company, as a “gatekeeper” under the new law among other tech industry leaders like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, ByteDance, and Apple. 

Large digital platforms with substantial market dominance and a core service are considered such by the DMA cause they wield significant influence over their users and competitors due to their entrenched position in the market.

 

