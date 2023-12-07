Google simplifies the way you change default search engine on Chrome to meet EU's DMA

Insiders have recently spotted a new UI change in its experimental channel and a flag to enable it.

Google is taking another step in its attempt to meet the European Union’s new Digital Market Act (DMA) requirement. This time, the tech giant is simplifying the way you change default search engine on its popular browser, Chrome.

Insiders of the browser have recently spotted a new UI change in its experimental channel and a flag called #enable-search-engine-choice to enable it.

It now has icons next to search engines, which replace the classic dropdown menu with radio buttons and automatically prompts users to choose their preferred default search engine upon installation.

Take a look at the discovery below, as shared by @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter):

There's a new flag in Chrome Canary that enables the new UI for the "Search engine" page in Settings, for now it adds icons next to the search engines and replaces the combobox with radio buttons (something I had already shown in another tweet):https://t.co/pIE3CVyzi1 pic.twitter.com/43mHxn8PK7 — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) December 7, 2023

“The search engine choice screen will be displayed in the first run experience, profile creation flow and in a modal dialog on Desktop. This also enables the new UI for the search engine settings page on both Desktop and Android,” the flag’s description reads.

European authorities have designated Alphabet, Google’s parent company, as a “gatekeeper” under the new law among other tech industry leaders like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, ByteDance, and Apple.

Large digital platforms with substantial market dominance and a core service are considered such by the DMA cause they wield significant influence over their users and competitors due to their entrenched position in the market.