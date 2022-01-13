Not long after Sony confirmed they would be extending the life of their ageing PlayStation 4 console, Microsoft has confirmed that their Xbox One consoles have been discontinued for a while.

In a statement given to The Verge, Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, revealed that “to focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020.”

With 2021’s console sales war being fuelled by supply, more so than demand, this definitely isn’t a bad strategy from Microsoft as it just makes sense to use the limited supply of semiconductors where it counts, rather than on already outdated hardware.

Unfortunately, this strategy of killing off Xbox One production early to focus on the Series X|S production hasn’t had the fully desired effect, as Sony is still ahead in sales.

According to a recent report, Microsoft can at least boast that it’s now sold over one million Series X|S consoles in the UK, thanks to a record sales month in December, however, Sony’s still quite a way ahead, having achieved this milestone for their PlayStation 5 console back in September of last year.

This news of the start of the end for the Xbox One console line comes in the wake of Sony announcing they would be making about one million more PlayStation 4 consoles throughout 2022 in order to supplement the demand for the bigger and uglier next-gen PlayStation 5, which the supply of has been limited due to semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.